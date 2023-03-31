The executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents has been named the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education
According to a press release Friday, the Nebraska Board of Education has chosen Dr. Brian Maher as the next commissioner.
Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
The executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents has been named the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education
According to a press release Friday, the Nebraska Board of Education has chosen Dr. Brian Maher as the next commissioner.
“The decision comes after a nationwide search process that included staff and stakeholder input and interviews with three finalists led by search firm McPherson and Jacobson,” the press release said.
Maher has served as CEO and executive director of the Board of Regents since 2020. Earlier this month, he announced his resignation effective at the end of June.
A Nebraska native, Maher previously served as superintendent at Sioux Falls Public Schools in South Dakota and at Kearney and Centennial Public Schools in Nebraska. He was also an administrator at Waverly, Elkhorn and Johnson-Brock Public Schools and a teacher at Elkhorn and Clarks Public Schools.
Maher received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education at Midland Lutheran College before he went on to earn his Master’s and Educational Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska.
He will replace Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, who served nine years as commissioner until his resignation in January.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.