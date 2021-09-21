Yankton County recorded 13 new COVID-19 infections for the second straight day, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It marked the sixth time in the last 10 reporting days that the county has seen a double-digit increase in cases.
However, 12 new recoveries were also reported; thus, Yankton County’s number of active cases rose by only one to 105.
The county also posted one new hospitalization. The DOH online portal showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with five COVID-related cases, including three in intensive care and two on ventilators. Also, three COVID cases were reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Statewide, South Dakota added 739 new cases and three new deaths Tuesday, a day that usually sees higher numbers as the DOH catches up with weekend reporting.
The three deaths raised the state toll to 2,108. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The state also saw its number of active COVID cases drop by 3.6% to 7,636. It marked the first time the number of active cases has decreased since June 29.
On the other hand, active hospitalizations jumped 16% to 236, the highest level since Jan. 14.
New case reports from area South Dakota counties Tuesday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +4; Turner County, +2; and Union County, +6.
Also, Douglas County reported one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported nine active cases (8 students, 1 staff), down three from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation dropped to 12 (-5), including five on campus (+3).
