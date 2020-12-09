South Dakota reported 36 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Turner counties — in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state’s toll to 1,147, of which 201 have been recorded in December.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Tuesday recorded 41 new deaths.
South Dakota added 985 new infections Wednesday, the fifth straight day the DOH has reported less than 1,000 new cases.
Yankton County saw 26 new infections. The county has recorded 337 new positive tests this month. There were also five new hospitalizations and 36 new recoveries reported. The DOH website reported 14 beds at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, with five intensive-care beds occupied by COVID patients. There were no coronavirus patients reported on ventilators.
Also locally, Turner and Charles Mix counties reported 11 new cases and Clay County saw 10 new infections.
In a media briefing Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she was “excited” about the prospects of new vaccines becoming available in the coming days. She said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to review an emergency application for the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and consider a similar application for the Moderna vaccine Dec. 17.
She said once the FDA approves the vaccine, it could be shipped out to the states in 24-48 hours.
“The state allocation (of the Pfizer vaccine) has been set at 7,800 doses,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “The federal government will make sure that we see special (follow-up) doses for that same group 3-4 weeks later.”
The state allocation for the Moderna vaccine is expected to be 14,600 doses, with the federal government following up with the second doses as part of the two-shot regimen.
Malsam-Rysdon said medical personnel who work with COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units and emergency rooms, and those who work in long-term care facilities have been prioritized for the first vaccine shipments. In South Dakota, that covers about 19,000 people. Residents of long-term care facilities would be next; that includes approximately 11,000 people.
“We’re optimistic about the vaccines and excited to be able to be ready to deploy those,” she said. “Once we got through those (first) groups, we will be allocating to all other health care professionals, first responders and critical-infrastructure employees.”
She estimated that it may be April or May before the vaccine becomes widely available to the general population.
Here are Wednesday’s summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 4 new cases (1,412), 2 new hospitalizations (50), 10 new recoveries (1,273), 1 new death (21), 118 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (987), 0 new hospitalizations (105), 17 new recoveries (718), 1 new death (7), 262 active cases;
• Clay County — 10 new cases (1,468), 0 new hospitalizations (34), 21 new recoveries (1,202), 0 new deaths (11), 255 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (328), 2 new hospitalizations (46), 7 new recoveries (257), 0 new deaths (5), 66 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 8 new cases (628), 2 new hospitalizations (58), 12 new recoveries (461), 0 new deaths (13), 154 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (862), 2 new hospitalizations (54), 14 new recoveries (14), 1 new death (47), 117 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (1,358), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 13 new recoveries (1,087), 0 new deaths (25), 246 active cases;
• Yankton County — 26 new cases (2,124), 5 new hospitalizations (99), 36 new recoveries (1,457), 0 new deaths (15), 652 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Tuesday reported 17 new infections in Knox County (504 overall), its biggest one-day increase since Sept. 18. Also, Cedar County saw five new cases (437) and Dixon County registered three new positive tests (426).
Here are South Dakota statistics for Wednesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 88,033 (+985: 781 confirmed, 204 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,148 (-635);
• Recoveries — 70,728 (+1,584);
• Hospitalizations — 4,974 ever hospitalized (+53); 501 currently hospitalized (+10);
• Testing — 6,392 new tests processed; 2,049 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 41 new deaths raised the state toll to 1,277. There have been 259 deaths recorded this month.
The DHSS also reported 1,476 new infections late Tuesday.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 142,603 (+1,476);
• Recoveries — 74,592 (+1,009);
• Hospitalizations — 4,664 ever hospitalized (+45); 787 currently hospitalized (-23);
• Testing — 17,098 new tests processed; 3,986 new individuals tested.
