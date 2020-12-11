Charles Mix County reported three COVID-19 deaths, and Douglas and Hutchinson counties each recorded a new death, in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The state added 30 new deaths Friday to bring its toll to 1,210. South Dakota has registered 99 deaths in the past three days and 264 deaths so far in December.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday recorded 35 new deaths, including one in Cedar County.
Charles Mix County has now recorded 10 deaths overall; it reported its first death related to COVID-19 on Nov. 1.
South Dakota reported 945 new infections Friday. There were 61 new hospitalizations, but the state also saw the number listed as currently hospitalized due to COVID drop to 467, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 2.
Yankton County saw 27 new infections Friday, the 10th straight day of double-figure increases. One new hospitalization was reported. The county also recorded 47 new recoveries.
Other area South Dakota counties seeing double-digit increases in cases were Charles Mix (19), Clay (14) and Union (16) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,417 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 16 new recoveries (1,296), 0 new deaths (21), 100 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 19 new cases (1,017), 2 new hospitalizations (108), 28 new recoveries (758), 3 new deaths (10), 249 active cases;
• Clay County — 14 new cases (1,495), 1 new hospitalization (35), 29 new recoveries (1,239), 0 new deaths (11), 245 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (332), 0 new hospitalizations (47), 6 new recoveries (266), 1 new death (6), 60 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (638), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 23 new recoveries (488), 1 new death (14), 136 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (880), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 19 new recoveries (725), 0 new deaths (47), 108 active cases;
• Union County — 16 new cases (1,391), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 16 new recoveries (1,116), 0 new deaths (25), 250 active cases;
• Yankton County — 27 new cases (2,176), 1 new hospitalization (101), 47 new recoveries (1,515), 0 new deaths (17), 644 active cases;
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday reported 33 new cases in Knox County, its biggest one-day increase Aug. 12, giving the county 546 cases overall. Cedar County added 25 new infections, matching its biggest one-day rise in cases first recorded on Nov, 19; it now has 460 cases overall. Dixon County added seven positive tests (435 overall).
Also, one week after an outbreak was reported at the Yankton Community Work Center, the South Dakota Department of Corrections on Friday reported just 16 active cases (12 inmates, 4 staff) at the center, with a total of 180 recoveries. Also, Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield showed no active cases among inmates or staff.
Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Friday reported 15 active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (3 inmates, 12 staff).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 89,672 (+945: 771 confirmed, 174 probable);
• Active Cases — 15,622 (-612);
• Recoveries — 72,840 (+1,524);
• Hospitalizations — 5,086 ever hospitalized (+61); 467 currently hospitalized (-24);
• Testing — 7,244 new tests processed; 2,169 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 35 new deaths reported late Thursday raised the state toll to 1,329. The state has recorded 311 deaths so far in December.
There were also 1,850 new infections reported late Thursday.
Other statistics posted on the DHHS online portal included:
• Total Cases — 145,774 (+1,850);
• Recoveries — 76,908 (+2,311);
• Hospitalizations — 4,734 ever hospitalized (+35); 669 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 19,052 new tests processed; 5,397 new individuals tested.
