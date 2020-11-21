South Dakota saw another 36 deaths related to COVID-19 — including three each in both Charles Mix and Union counties — in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported its top one-day death total Friday with 43 new deaths.
Saturday marked the fourth straight day South Dakota has recorded at least 30 COVID-related deaths. The state has seen 352 deaths through the first three weeks of November, an increase of almost 83%. The state toll stands at 777.
Charles Mix County’s three deaths raised its pandemic total to four, having recorded its first death on Nov. 1. The county also saw its biggest one-day increase in infections with 41 new cases. The county has recorded 323 new cases this month, an increase of 73%.
Union County’s three deaths give it 23 overall, 11 of which have occurred this month. The county also recorded 21 new cases Saturday.
Yankton County added 24 new infections Saturday, but also saw 61 new recoveries.
Here are summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 13 new cases (1,301 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (36), 25 new recoveries (1,131), 0 new deaths (13), 157 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 41 new cases (744), 0 new hospitalizations (85), 32 new recoveries (514), 3 new deaths (4), 226 active cases;
• Clay County — 16 new cases (1,214), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 45 recoveries (971), 0 new deaths (9), 234 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (272), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 9 new recoveries (202), 0 new deaths (5), 65 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 16 new cases (499), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 15 new recoveries (319), 0 new deaths (3), 177 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (751), 0 new hospitalizations (45), 31 new recoveries (570), 0 new deaths (35), 146 active cases;
• Union County — 21 new cases (1,148), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 35 new recoveries (871), 3 new deaths (23), 254 active cases;
• Yankton County — 24 new cases (1,474), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 61 new recoveries (1,081), 0 new deaths (8), 385 active cases.
Late Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 15 new cases in Cedar County (313 overall), 11 new infections in Dixon County (344) and nine new cases in Knox County (392).
Here are the statistics for South Dakota for Saturday:
• Total Cases — 71,203 (+1,134: 1,011 confirmed, 123 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,687 (-1,720);
• Recoveries — 51,922 (+2,648);
• Hospitalizations — 4,052 ever hospitalized (+59), 580 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 5,840 new tests processed; 2,301 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 43 new deaths raised the state total to 897. The state has recorded 245 deaths this month.
There were 2,381 new infections reported by the DHHS late Friday.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 111,661 (+2,381);
• Active Cases — 54,159 (+1,618);
• Recoveries — 56,605 (+720);
• Hospitalizations — 3,915 ever hospitalized (+56); 987 currently hospitalized (+4);
• Testing — 21,988 new tests processed; 6,692 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.