South Dakota reported 202 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state also recorded no new deaths, leaving the toll at 1,705.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported one new death in Knox County, its eighth overall and third this month.
South Dakota’s number of active cases dipped to 3,428, the lowest it has been since Sept. 24.
Yankton County recorded no new cases for the second straight day Tuesday. The last time that happened was Sept. 8-9. The county also recorded five new recoveries (2,630) and saw its overall hospital total amended downward by one to 124. There are currently 62 active cases, the lowest total since Sept. 16.
Also locally, the DHHS reported 12 new infections in Cedar County and 10 new cases in Knox County. In South Dakota, nine new cases were posted for Charles Mix County.
Here are other statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 107,380 (155 confirmed, 47 probable);
• Active Cases — 3,428 (-250);
• Recoveries — 102,247 (+450);
• Hospitalizations — 6,216 ever hospitalized (+15); 152 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 2,837 new tests processed; 669 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 78,228 total vaccinations (+878); 59,360 individuals vaccinated (+231).
In Nebraska, the DHHS on late Monday reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 1,894.
Also, 646 new infections were recorded.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 187,793 (+646);
• Recoveries — 132,495 (+42);
• Hospitalizations — 5,702 ever hospitalized (+20); 373 currently hospitalized (-19);
• Testing — 14,759 new tests processed; 4,800 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 138,344 total vaccinations (+1,095).
