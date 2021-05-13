South Dakota recorded 83 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
The new death, which was not reported in the Yankton area, raised the state toll to 1,989. It was the 22nd COVID-related death recorded in the state this month.
The number of active cases fell to 936, the lowest since Aug. 4.
Yankton County reported two new cases and eight new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 15. That’s the smallest number of active cases since Aug. 7.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (+1) in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services online portal posted 159 new COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,257.
