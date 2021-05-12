In a day of mixed news on the COVID-19 front, South Dakota health officials on Wednesday announced that 50% of adults in that state are now considered fully vaccinated, while the state also recorded seven new deaths related to the coronavirus —including two in Yankton County.
Meanwhile, Nebraska posted 10 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). That included one new death in Cedar County.
South Dakota’s new deaths represented the largest one-day increase since April 9. The state death toll rose to 1,988.
South Dakota State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the death totals on a daily basis may reflect issues with the processing of the state’s COVID data, especially now that the state does not issue updates on a daily basis.
“(The Department of Health) is no longer reporting (updates) on Saturday or Sunday, so this could be several days of reporting,” he said during a media briefing Wednesday. “When we look at this information, we look at it on a weekly time point (to get a more stable picture).”
Yankton County’s two deaths reported Wednesday raised the county’s overall toll to 33. It was the first time the county has posted multiple deaths related to COVID-19 since Dec. 24.
Meanwhile, state officials lauded reaching the 50% plateau of people 16 and older being fully vaccinated. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said more than 336,000 South Dakotans have reached this goal.
“I want to thank all of those who have chosen to get the vaccine,” she said. “It’s the quickest way out of pandemic.”
Also, the Department of Health’s (DOH) online portal noted that 56% of South Dakotans ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Both the one-dose and two-dose statistics included doses administered through federal programs, according to the DOH portal.
More vaccination outreach may be coming. Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was recommended for use for children ages 12-15. Malsam-Rysdon said officials are now waiting for authorization from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), which is scheduled to meet on the matter Wednesday afternoon.
Clayton said that, according to the 2019 census estimate, there are 48,120 South Dakota children who would become eligible for the vaccine.
Malsam-Rysdon added that parental consent would be needed for children to receive the vaccine, just as it is currently needed for those ages 16-17.
She said she continues to see a lot of misinformation floating around regarding the vaccines.
“All of the vaccines have gone through the same safety profile and approval processes so that anything made available to U.S. citizens is safe and effective,” she said.
“Ninety-five percent of doctors who have studied the vaccine have taken it,” she added. “I think that’s a great testimony about the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine.”
On another topic, Clayton said COVID variants — particularly the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant — have likely become the cause of the majority of infections nationwide.
“With what we’ve seen and what we’ve seen reported from the CDC, in many places, 60-70% of all the infections occurring now are due to the B.1.1.7 variant,” he said. “We have made that transition to the B.1.1.7 virus being the dominant virus across the nation and in South Dakota.”
The latest DOH figures show 142 confirmed variant cases in South Dakota, including seven in Yankton County, two in both Hutchinson and Union counties, and one each in Charles Mix and Clay counties. Most are of the B.1.1.7 variety, Clayton said. There have been four hospitalizations and no deaths tied to variant cases.
He added that sentinel, or spot, testing has been used to produce that figure, meaning the prevalence of variants is likely greater than indicated.
Meanwhile, the DOH reported 86 new infections in South Dakota Wednesday while the number of active cases dropped to 1,004.The last time active cases in the state were below 1,000 was Aug. 8.
Yankton County reported one new infection and three new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 21.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+2) in Nebraska.
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from Monday.
In Nebraska, the 10 new deaths raised the state toll to 2,257. It should be noted that the last time the state reported double-digit new deaths (both April 8-9), the DHHS subsequently amended the death toll downward to practically eliminate all of the new deaths reported.
The death in Cedar County was its 12th. However, a 12th death was reported in early March but then amended away about five weeks later. Prior to that, the last death reported in the county was Jan. 22.
The DHHS’s online portal also posted 177 new positive tests Wednesday.
