South Dakota recorded 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Hutchinson County — in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state did not post a statistical update on Christmas Day.
Saturday’s deaths raised the state toll to 1,446.
Hutchinson County’s two deaths give it 16 overall.
The state reported 417 new cases while the number currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 289, the lowest level since Oct. 12.
Yankton County recorded 16 new infections, while its death total was amended downward by one to 24.
Here are summaries for the area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (1,463 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 1 new recovery (1,399), 0 new deaths (23), 41 active cases, 22 new vaccinations (30);
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (1,088), 0 new hospitalizations (116), 4 new recoveries (1,001), 0 new deaths (11), 76 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (5);
• Clay County — 5 new cases (1,597), 0 new hospitalizations (39), 2 new recoveries (1,470), 0 new deaths (11), 116 active cases, 114 new vaccinations (149);
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (374), 2 new hospitalizations (51), 6 new recoveries (333), 0 new deaths (7), 34 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (2);
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (690), 0 new hospitalizations (62), 3 new recoveries (626), 2 new deaths (16), 48 active cases, 12 new vaccinations (34);
• Turner County — 2 new cases (944), 0 new hospitalizations (59), 3 new recoveries (831), 0 new deaths (47), 66 active cases, 56 new vaccinations (145);
• Union County — 10 new cases (1,566), 2 new hospitalizations (67), 7 new recoveries (1,386), 0 new deaths (30), 13 new vaccinations (28);
• Yankton County — 16 new cases (2,424), 1 new hospitalization (110), 14 new recoveries (2,145), -1 death (24, amended downward by one), 255 active cases, 85 new vaccinations (103).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported two new infections in Dixon County (655 overall). No new cases were recorded in either Cedar (547) or Knox (655) counties.
Here are the South Dakota statistics posted Saturday by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 96,963 (+417: 294 confirmed, 124 probable);
• Active Cases — 7,089 (-9);
• Recoveries — 88,428 (+410);
• Hospitalizations — 5,533 ever hospitalized (+30); 289 currently hospitalized (-23);
• Testing — 5,504 new tests processed; 1,271 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 12,910 total vaccinations (+3,140).
In Nebraska, updated statistics from the DHHS released late Friday lowered the overall death toll by 10 to 1,558. Total hospitalizations were also reduced by three to 5,085.
There were 805 new cases reported.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 161,162 (+805);
• Recoveries — 94,708 (-4,265);
• Hospitalizations — 5,085 ever hospitalized (amended downward by three); 505 currently hospitalized (-33);
• Testing — 9,244 new tests processed; 2,426 new individuals tested.
