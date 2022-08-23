PIERRE — The Value-Added Agriculture Development Center (VAADC) invites you to attend the 23rd annual Value-Added Agriculture Center Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Be sure to make time to walk through the Day Sponsor Tent to sample products from value added businesses and learn more about the innovative products being made here in South Dakota.
The event will feature about 20 vendors, many which were developed with support from the VAADC. The VAADC helps producers enhance their profit stream by creating businesses to process and market products they grow. Additional exhibitors are members of the S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA), which provides producers of specialty crops and other local food products with education, promotion and connections.
The event will highlight local food and products including South Dakota meats, ice cream, herbs, fresh produce, spirits, sorghum flour, and more.
There will also be presentations on various local food topics and our Ice Cream Social brought to you in cooperation with Your South Dakota Dairy Producers. Resource organizations that partner with VAADC in developing and expanding value added agriculture ventures will also be on hand to provide details on their programs.
The Day Sponsor Tent presentation schedule is as follows:
• 10:30 a.m.: Agritourism: Do We Have What They Want?
• 11:30 a.m.: New Uses of Soybeans
• 1 p.m.: Savory Crepe & Fresh Herb Demonstration (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 1:30 p.m.: Preparing Vegetables for Salsa (Women’s Building Kitchen)
• 3 p.m.: Value Added Ag Day Center Ice Cream Social
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.