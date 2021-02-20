For the second straight day, Charles Mix and Turner counties each reported a new death related to COVID-19, according to Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
It’s was Charles Mix County’s 20th death and Turner County’s 53rd.
Overall, South Dakota recorded six new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,859.
The state’s number of active cases dropped to 1,997, falling below the 2,000 level for the first time since Aug. 26.
Locally, Yankton County reported five new cases and two new recoveries. The county has 36 active cases.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+1), Turner (+2) and Union (+6) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 117 new infections and four new deaths. The state death toll rose to 2,047.
