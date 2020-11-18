South Dakota recorded 30 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH). Locally, deaths were reported in Bon Homme, Turner and Union counties.
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw 19 new deaths Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
South Dakota’s new deaths brought the state toll to 674. There have been 249 deaths this month.
Overall, South Dakota saw 1,387 new infections Wednesday, with active cases climbing to 19,240. There were 95 new hospitalizations reported, while the number currently hospitalized went up by 11 to 674.
Locally, Yankton County reported another 25 new positive tests Wednesday, with 13 new recoveries recorded.
Other area counties seeing double-digit case increases included Charles Mix (20), Clay (17), Hutchinson (17), Turner (11) and Union (19) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (20) in Nebraska.
In a media briefing Wednesday, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported that the mass testing currently being conducted in several communties has tested approximately 3,800 people as of early Wednesday, with about 9.8% testing positive. Of those, about 34% were exhibiting symptoms. Testing continues today in Yankton.
Malsam-Rysdon also said a home, saliva-based COVID test for close contacts will be made available this week.
Here are the summaries from area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,243 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (33), 5 new recoveries (1,065), 1 new death (8), 170 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 20 new cases (672), 1 new hospitalization (82), 9 new recoveries (455), 0 new deaths (1), 216 active cases;
• Clay County — 17 new cases (1,159), 1 new hospitalization (27), 10 new recoveries (882), 0 new deaths (8), 269 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (264), 1 new hospitalization (39), 3 new recoveries (185), 0 new deaths (5), 74 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 17 new cases (461), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 9 new recoveries (271), 0 new deaths (3), 187 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (727), 1 new hospitalization (42), 6 new recoveries (509), 1 new death (35), 183 active cases;
• Union County — 19 new cases (1,091), 1 new hospitalization (57), 9 new recoveries (816), 1 new death (19), 256 active cases;
• Yankton County — 25 new cases (1,388), 1 new hospitalization (60), 13 new recoveries (958), 0 new deaths (8), 422 active cases.
In Nebraska, besides Dixon County’s new cases, the DHHS late Tuesday reported eight new cases in Cedar County (263 overall) and six new infections in Knox County (369).
On Wednesday, the University of South Dakota reported 77 active cases (53 students, 24 staff), a rise of seven from Tuesday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 192 (+8), including 20 on campus (-3).
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Wednesday:
• Total Cases — 68,671 (+1,387: 1,091 confirmed, 296 probable);
• Active Cases — 19,240 (+616);
• Recoveries — 48,757 (+741);
• Hospitalizations — 3,864 ever hospitalized (+95), 593 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 6,717 new tests processed; 2,614 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 19 new deaths raised the state toll to 816.
There were 2,204 new infections reported by the DHHS late Tuesday. The state has seen more than 1,000 new cases each day since Nov. 4.
Here are the state statistics:
• Total Cases — 103,805 (+2,204);
• Active Cases — 48,385 (+1,676);
• Recoveries — 54,604 (+509);
• Hospitalizations — 3,725 ever hospitalized (+74); 978 currently hospitalized (+40);
• Testing — 14,952 new tests processed; 4,842 new individuals tested.
