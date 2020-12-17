From P&D Staff Reports
While South Dakota showed a continued decline in its COVID-19 numbers, Yankton County registered 20 new cases in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The state recorded 594 new infections Thursday while its number of active cases dropped 8,756, the first time it has been below the 10,000 level since Oct. 23.
One new death was reported, raising the state toll to 1,301.
Yankton County’s 20 new positive tests marked the 16th straight day the county has seen a double-digit increases in cases. However, the county hit a one-day high of 136 recoveries while the number of active cases fell to 293, the lowest total since Nov. 5.
Also locally, Union County recorded 17 new infections.
Vaccinations began to pick up speed in Thursday’s update, with 701 new vaccinations reported statewide.
Here are the area summaries for South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 4 new cases (1,436 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 23 new recoveries (1,365), 0 new deaths (21), 50 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (0 to date);
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (1,048), 0 new hospitalizations (111), 23 new recoveries (927), 0 new deaths (10), 111 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (0);
• Clay County — 8 new cases (1,535), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 48 new recoveries (1,410), 0 new deaths (11), 6 new vaccinations (9);
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (348), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 11 new recoveries (307), 0 new deaths (6), 35 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (0);
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (669), 2 new hospitalizations (61), 19 new recoveries (585), 0 new deaths (14), 70 active cases, 2 new vaccinations (3);
• Turner County — 4 new cases (907), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 24 new recoveries (789), 0 new deaths (47), 71 active cases, 1 new vaccination (4);
• Union County — 17 new cases (1,470), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 52 new recoveries (1,286), 0 new deaths (27), 1657 active cases (157), 4 new vaccinations (4);
• Yankton County — 20 new cases (2,291), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 136 new recoveries (1,980), 0 new deaths (18), 293 active cases, 3 new vaccinations (4).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday reported eight new infections in Knox County (618 overall), four new cases in Dixon County (457) and two new positive tests in Cedar County (525).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 93,197 (+594: 507 confirmed, 87 probable);
• Active Cases — 8,756 (-2,231);
• Recoveries — 83,140 (2,824);
• Hospitalizations — 5,317 ever hospitalized (+52); 406 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 6,260 new tests processed; 1,302 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 1,106 total vaccinations (+701).
Meanwhile, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 10 new deaths and 1,242 cases in Nebraska.
The deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 1,448.
Here are other statistics for the state posted on the DHHS website:
• Total Cases — 152,103 (+1242);
• Recoveries — 85,819 (+788);
• Hospitalizations — 4,908 ever hospitalized (+24); 646 currently hospitalized (-31);
• Testing — 13,736 new tests processed; 3,840 new individuals tested.
