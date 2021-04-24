Charles Mix County recorded one new death related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
It was the only death recorded in the state, lifting South Dakota’s toll to 1,958.
For Charles Mix County, it was its 22nd death during the pandemic and first since Feb. 24.
The DOH reported 137 infections Saturday, while the number of active cases dropped to 1,871, the lowest level since Aug. 26.
Yankton County reported six new cases and 10 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 66. One new hospitalization was posted. The county also surpassed 10,000 individuals receiving at least one COVID vaccination, climbing to 10,049.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recorded 383 new infections and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,242. The death was not reported in the Yankton area.
