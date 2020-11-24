Yankton County recorded 46 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, according to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (D)H).
In Nebraska, Cedar County reported its second death as the state saw 25 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday.
Yankton County hosted a mass testing event last week, and it is not known if those numbers accounted for Tuesday’s spike.
So far this month, Yankton County has added 625 new cases, an increase of 67%.
Also locally, Clay County added 25 new cases, giving it 128 new positive tests in the last week. The county also saw 22 new recoveries Tuesday to push it over than 1,000-case mark at 1,010.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 1,011 new infections Tuesday. There were two new deaths, bringing the state toll to 821.
Here are summaries for the area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,323 overall), 1 new hospitalization (38), 15 new recoveries (1,157), 0 new deaths (14), 152 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 19 new cases (793), 0 new hospitalizations (89), 9 new recoveries (536), 0 new deaths (4), 253 active cases;
• Clay County — 25 new cases (1,270), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 22 new recoveries (1,010), 0 new deaths (9), 251 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (279), 1 new hospitalization (43), 6 new recoveries (211), 0 new deaths (5), 63 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 16 new cases (529), 1 new hospitalization (46), 24 new recoveries (352), 0 new deaths (5), 182 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (760), 3 new hospitalizations (48), 20 new recoveries (596), 0 new deaths (36), 128 active cases;
• Union County — 12 new cases (1,183), 1 new hospitalization (60), 24 new recoveries (912), 0 new deaths (23), 248 active cases;
• Yankton County — 46 new cases (1,566), 0 new hospitalizations (64), 24 new recoveries (1,133), 0 new deaths (8), 425 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported late Monday that Cedar County has 12 new cases (339 overall), Knox County recorded 10 new infections (406) and Dixon County added four new cases (360).
On Tuesday, the University of South Dakota reported 45 active cases (38 students, 7 staff), up two from Monday. There were 111 people in quarantine/isolation (12), including 11 on campus (+7).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Tuesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 74,859 (+1,011: 955 confirmed, 56 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,657 (-693);
• Recoveries — 57,831 (2,152);
• Hospitalizations — 4,139 ever hospitalized (+32); 574 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 6,534 new tests processed; 2,497 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 25 new deaths brought its overall toll to 934, of which 282 have occurred this month.
The state also saw 1,860 new infections Monday, according to the DHHS website.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 115,921 (+1,860);
• Active Cases — 56,301 (+1,206);
• Recoveries — 58,686 (+629);
• Hospitalizations — 4,049 ever hospitalized (+86); 971 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 15,347 new tests processed; 5,216 new individuals tested.
