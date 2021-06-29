South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,033. Two of the deaths were posted for long-term care facilities, bringing the number of deaths in such facilities to 900.
None of the new deaths were posted in the Yankton area.
Meanwhile, the DOH reported 19 new infections, with the number of active cases dropping to 146, the lowest number since April 4, 2020.
Yankton County’s case total was amended downward by one, which lowered the number of active cases in the county to just one. Also, the total number of COVID hospitalizations was amended downward by two to 135 total.
However, Clay County reported one new hospitalization, giving it a pandemic total of 51.
Area counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Charles Mix County (+3) and Clay County (+1).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 74 new cases and two new deaths, lifting the state toll to 2,261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.