South Dakota recorded 165 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The death raised the state toll to 1,935. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
The number of people currently hospitalized in the state rose to 95 (+4) after reaching a 2021 low of 59 on March 21. There were a total of 14 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
Locally, new South Dakota hospitalizations were recorded in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Turner, Union and Yankton counties. Each county saw one new hospitalization.
Yankton County also posted seven new infections and five new recoveries Tuesday, raising the number of active cases to 68.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+4), Douglas (+2), Hutchinson (+7), Turner (+1) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Tuesday reported eight active cases (7 students, 1 staff), down one from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 18 (-1), including two on campus (+2).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported two active cases (1 student, 1 staff), up one from Friday. It’s the first time MMU has recorded more than one active case during the spring semester.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) posted 73 new infections and two new deaths, raising the state death toll to 2,177.
Also, the DHHS surpassed 1 million individuals tested for the coronavirus. The Tuesday update recorded 1,132 new individuals tested to raise the total to 1,000,547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.