South Dakota recorded 140 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The deaths raised the state’s toll to 1,863. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded one new infection and one new recovery, keeping the number of active cases at 36.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+3), Clay (+2), Douglas (+2) and Union (+2) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 42 new infections Sunday. No new deaths were reported, with the state toll holding at 2,047.
