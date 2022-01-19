Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) covered the three-day holiday weekend, and the report showed a full onset of the latest COVID surge, with record new and active cases posted.
There were also 13 new COVID-related fatalities recorded, including deaths in Bon Homme and Clay counties.
South Dakota saw 6,483 new infections, topping the previous one-day high of 4,110 recorded Jan. 11, while active cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time, soaring to 32,761 (+3,948).
Active hospitalizations climbed to 392 (+44), the highest level since Dec. 17, 2020. There were 118 new hospitalizations reported.
South Dakota’s seven-day test-positivity rate reached 40% (+1.4%).
Locally, three area counties posted more than 100 new COVID-19 infections:
• Yankton County saw a record 164 new cases, topping the previous one-day high of 140 cases reported on Dec. 4, 2020. There were 80 new recoveries, with active cases jumping to 763, which is also a new high. Three new hospitalizations were reported. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 12 COVID cases, four of which were in intensive care. Also, the portal reported the Human Services Center with six COVID hospitalizations.
• Clay County reported a record high of 126 new COVID infections (the previous high of 63 cases was posted last Friday), with active cases jumping to 580, also a new high mark. The county’s new death was its 18th overall and first since October. (An 18th death was also previously recorded in October but was later assigned elsewhere.) Two new hospitalizations were reported. The DOH portal showed no COVID-related hospitalizations at the Sanford Vermillion Medical Center.
• Union County added 100 new cases (a new one-day high), with active cases rising to 575. Two new hospitalizations were posted.
Meanwhile, Bon Homme County’s new COVID death was its 34th during the pandemic and third so far this month.
New case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +41; Charles Mix County, +78; Douglas County, +7; Hutchinson County, +40; and Turner County, +66.
New hospitalizations were also recorded in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+3), Douglas (+1) and Hutchinson (+5) counties.
The weekly update of COVID cases from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed 32 active infections (21 prisoners, 11 staff) at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and one active case at the Yankton Community Work Center. Also, the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicated no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday showed 67 active cases (49 students, 18 staff), down three from Tuesday. There were 77 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), including 11 on campus (+7).
