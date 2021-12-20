South Dakota has surpassed more than 100 deaths this month related to COVID-19 after posting five new fatalities in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raise the December total to 104, the first time the monthly toll has been above 100 since February. The overall state toll rose to 2,438. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 366 new infections Monday, with active cases rising by one to 7,336.
Current hospitalizations dropped by 10 to 244. There were 31 new hospitalizations posted.
Yankton County saw 20 new infections Monday, with the number of active cases rising to 241, the highest level so far in 2021. The county has added 132 new cases in the past week. Six new recoveries were posted Monday, and one new hospitalization was recorded.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +3.
Also, one new hospitalization was recorded in Bon Homme County.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota online portal posted six active cases (4 students, 2 staff), down five from Friday. Seven people were in quarantine/isolation (-6), two of whom were on campus (0 change).
Monday afternoon, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged from last Thursday.
The DOH’s weekly update of the county community spread map showed all counties in the Yankton area remaining in high community spread. Overall, 63 of the state’s 66 counties were rated at high community spread, up two from last week.
