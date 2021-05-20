\South Dakota surpassed 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths Thursday, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting seven new deaths, including one each in Yankton and Hutchinson counties.
The seven new deaths raised the state’s toll to 2,001.The state has recorded 34 deaths this month.
For Yankton County, it was the 34th death overall, and it was Hutchinson County’s 28th death.
South Dakota posted 55 new infections, according to the DOH online portal, while active cases dropped to 634.
Yankton County recorded two new cases and three new recoveries. Overall, the number of active cases dropped to 11.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+3) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health (DHHS) amended its death count downward for the third straight day, lowering the toll to 2,240. Cedar County saw its death toll amended downward by one to 11.
There were 104 new infections posted on the DHHS online portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.