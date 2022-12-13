SIOUX FALLS — Yet another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara Arlington has announced its upcoming closure. As with other recent nursing home closures, the primary factors are a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the seventh nursing home closure this calendar year. Over the past six years, there have been 16 closures. Communities where closures have occurred include Elk Point, Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.

