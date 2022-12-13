Snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
SIOUX FALLS — Yet another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara Arlington has announced its upcoming closure. As with other recent nursing home closures, the primary factors are a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This marks the seventh nursing home closure this calendar year. Over the past six years, there have been 16 closures. Communities where closures have occurred include Elk Point, Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
“Many nursing homes have now gone from crisis to catastrophe,” said Mark B. Deak, executive director of the South Dakota Health Care Association, in a press release. “Between longstanding Medicaid underfunding, the ongoing staffing crisis, and costs from COVID, nursing homes are facing unprecedented pressures. South Dakota communities where these closures have occurred are permanently losing access to a vitally important service for the elderly and disabled.”
South Dakota’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are below those of all our neighboring states. A recent report indicated that Medicaid reimbursement only covers 70.5% of the costs of care and recommended an investment of $62.5 million to bring the Medicaid reimbursement closer to covering the costs of care.
A significant majority (54%) of the total resident population in South Dakota nursing homes relies on Medicaid to pay for their care. In addition to the closures, this disparity fuels staffing challenges, including difficulty hiring caregivers and high turnover among nursing home staff. Improving ongoing Medicaid reimbursement is the most important step that must be taken to stop the closure crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.