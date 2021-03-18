South Dakota recorded 237 new COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The four deaths raised the state toll to 1,919. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded three new positive tests and two new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 46, the highest it’s been since Feb. 6.
Union County recorded 14 new cases Thursday, its biggest one-day increase since Feb. 11.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+5), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+5) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+2) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported five active cases (2 students, 3 staff), an increase of one from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 10, with none on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Tuesday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 194 new infections and one new death, which raised the state toll to 2,130.
