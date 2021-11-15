South Dakota reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Bon Homme County — in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,289.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 30th overall and first posted since the weekly report of July 21.
The DOH reported 767 new infections, with active cases and current hospitalizations both rising. Active cases climbed to 6,535 (+39 from Friday), the 11th straight reporting day that cases have risen. Current hospitalizations shot up to 243 (+10), the highest level since Jan. 14. There were 42 new hospitalizations recorded Monday.
Locally, Yankton County posted 22 new positive tests for the third time in the last four reporting days. However, 27 new recoveries were recorded, lowering the number of active cases to 185.
Also, Charles Mix and Union counties both reported 18 new cases. For Charles Mix County, it was the biggest one-day increase since Sept. 29. For Union County, it marked the third time in the last four reporting days it has reached double digits in new infections.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +5; and Turner County, +8.
New hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported in Bon Homme (+1) and Clay (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday reported six active COVID-19 cases (all students), up two from Friday. Nine people were in quarantine/isolation (+3), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), up one from its last update on Thursday.
In the DOH’s weekly update on community spread across the state, Douglas County was moved from high to moderate, while the rest of the counties in the Yankton area were rated at high community spread. Statewide, 60 of the state’s 66 counties were classified at high community spread, down one from last week.
