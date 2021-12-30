In the final COVID-19 update for 2021, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 12 new deaths Thursday, with active cases spiking to their highest level this year.
The 12 new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 2,486, of which 152 were reported in December. None of the new deaths were posted for the Yankton area. The DOH recorded 998 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2021.
There were 809 new infections recorded Thursday, with active cases surging to 8,323 (+452), the highest mark since Dec. 21, 2020.
Current hospitalizations rose to 240 (+3). There were 18 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County saw 13 new infections Thursday, the 12th straight reporting day of double-digit increases, dating back to Dec. 14. Seven new recoveries were posted, with active cases rising to 299.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +8; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +7.
Also, Charles Mix County recorded one new hospitalization.
Here is the list of active cases in area South Dakota counties for Thursday, with the difference from Thursday, Dec. 23, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 77 (+8); Charles Mix County, 93 (-55); Clay County, 105 (+34); Douglas County, 24 (0 change); Hutchinson County, 92 (-3); Turner County, 75 (+9); Union County, 87 (-3); and Yankton County, 299 (+26).
In the DOH’s weekly report for the state’s educational institutions:
• Grades K-12: There were 190 new cases reported for the week of Dec. 19-25, down from 235 the previous week. For the school year that began Aug. 8, there have been 6,008 cases (4,850 students; 1,158 staff), with 5,468 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools: There were 34 new cases posted for last week, up from 22 the previous week. Since Aug. 8, there have been 738 total cases (521 students, 217 staff), with 655 recoveries.
