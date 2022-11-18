Neb. Lawmakers Crafting A ‘Code Of Conduct’
Courtesy Photo

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — A special legislative committee is crafting a first-ever “code of conduct” for Nebraska legislators in the wake of complaints about the handling of a workplace harassment case that led to the resignation of Sen. Mike Groene.

The group is also considering hiring an attorney with expertise in workplace issues.

