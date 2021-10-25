Yankton County recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It marked the fifth straight reporting day that the county has seen a double-digit rise in positive tests. The county also posted eight new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 148.
Overall, South Dakota saw 295 new cases Monday, the smallest daily increase since Aug. 16. There were also two new deaths reported, raising the state toll to 2,220. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active hospitalizations tumbled by nearly 12% to 179, the lowest level since Aug. 30. There were six new hospitalizations reported.
Active cases continued to decline, slipping to 5,625 (-38).
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Monday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +3; and Turner County, +3. Union County reported no new infections, the first time it has not shown an increase in cases since early July.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday showed nine active cases (6 students, 3 staff), up two from Friday. There were 11 people in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
In the DOH’s weekly update on community spread levels in South Dakota counties, both Hutchinson and Turner counties were raised from substantial to high community spread, while Charles Mix County was lowered to substantial spread. All other counties in the Yankton area were at high community spread. Statewide, 56 of the state’s 66 counties rated at high community spread, down one from last week.
