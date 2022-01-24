South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Bon Homme County — in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,606.
For Bon Homme County, it was its 36th COVID-related death overall and fifth this month.
Statewide, the DOH posted 1,887 new infections Monday, with active cases climbing to 36,247 (+1,051).
Current hospitalizations dropped to 392 (-5). There were 51 new hospitalizations posted.
The seven-day test-positivity rate rose to 41% (+0.01%).
There were 203 new cases reported in the eight area South Dakota counties Monday.
Yankton County saw 50 new infections along with 15 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 878. Two new hospitalizations were posted, raising the county’s total throughout the pandemic to 200. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID cases, three of whom were in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with eight COVID hospitalizations.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties Monday included: Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +35; Clay County, +47; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +10; Turner County, +11; and Union County, +45.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Charles Mix (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday showed active cases plummeting by 48% to 43 (34 students, 9 staff). There were 54 people in quarantine/isolation (-59), 10 of whom were on campus (-9).
The DOH’s weekly update of community spread levels saw all 66 counties in the state returning to high community spread. Jones County fell below that level last week but returned this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.