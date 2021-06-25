South Dakota recorded one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The death, which was not reported in the Yankton area, raised the state toll to 2,030.
There were 14 new infections reported, but the number of active cases climbed by six to 170.
The number of active COVID hospitalizations in the state dipped to 15.
Yankton County reported no new cases or recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at two. The DOH amended Yankton County’s number of total COVID-related hospitalizations downward by one (138 overall).
No new infections were reported in area South Dakota counties Friday.
Also, the number of South Dakotans ages 12 and older who have completed their COVID vaccine series climbed to just above 52% Friday, and the number of people who have received at least one dose stood at 57%.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 20 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,259.
