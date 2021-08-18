South Dakota health officials announced Wednesday that immunocompromised individuals are now eligible for a third shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The announcement came following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization amendment.
“We are inviting all immunocompromised residents to further protect themselves from COVID-19 and obtain a third COVID-19 shot after speaking with their doctors,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH). “Residents can access vaccines the same way they did their first shots, and there is no cost to them.”
According to the DOH, immunocompromised individuals are viewed as “especially vulnerable to COVID-19, given they are more at risk of serious and/or prolonged illness.” The CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose, especially those who:
• have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
• are transplant patients, including those who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years;
• have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
• have HIV and/or are on active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids; and
• are taking drugs that suppress their immune system/response.
Meanwhile, the DOH reported 376 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday’s daily update, with the number of active hospitalizations reaching 105, the highest level since early May.
The number of active COVID cases rose to 1,939.
One new death was reported, raising South Dakota’s toll to 2,056. It was not recorded in the Yankton area.
Locally, Yankton County saw four new positive tests, lifting its number of active cases to 18.
Both Clay and Union counties reported five new infections. Union County has recorded 28 new cases since daily reporting was resumed last Thursday, while Clay County saw its number of active cases climb to 11, the highest number since May 5.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Wednesday included Bon Homme (+2), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+3) counties. Turner County also reported one new hospitalization.
In Nebraska, the weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 2,302.
There were also 2,676 new infections posted for the past week, with active hospitalizations climbing by 60 to 277.
