Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.