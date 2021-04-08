South Dakota recorded 222 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) posted 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its update, the biggest one-day total the state has recorded since Jan. 22.
South Dakota’s new death, which was not recorded in the Yankton area, raised the state toll to 1,939. It was the first death the state has posted in a week.
Yankton County recorded six new infections and has seen 29 new cases this month. Eight new recoveries were reported Thursday, which lowered the number of active cases to 74. The county also reported a new hospitalization for the third straight day.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+5) and Union (+5) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+2) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota posted eight active cases Thursday (7 students, 1 staff), up two from Wednesday.
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases.
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Thursday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 119,197 (+222: 172 confirmed, 50 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,484 (-27);
• Recoveries — 114,774 (+248);
• Hospitalizations — 7,099 ever hospitalized (+12); 100 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 4,367 new tests processed; 914 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 9.2% (-0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 472,352 total vaccinations (+11,664); 287,609 individuals vaccinated (+7,117).
In Nebraska, the 24 new deaths raised the state toll to 2,207.
Also, the DHHS reported 336 new infections Wednesday.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 213,188 (+336);
• Recoveries — 164,802 (+122);
• Hospitalizations — 6,383 ever hospitalized (+6); 161 currently hospitalized (+161);
• Testing — 9,681 new tests processed; 1,195 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 990,028 (+11,736).
