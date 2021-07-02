South Dakota recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,038.
The number of active cases rose by 11 to 167, while the number of active hospitalizations climbed by three to 25.
Yankton County posted no new cases and no new recoveries Friday, keeping the number of active cases at one. The county also saw its total COVID-related hospitalization number reduced by two to 133.
Charles Mix County was the only area South Dakota county to report new COVID infections, adding two. The DOH has posted eight new positive tests for the county in the last four days. Charles Mix County also saw its total hospitalization number drop by one to 136.
