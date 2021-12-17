Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota saw their biggest rise in more than two weeks, according to Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The number of active cases jumped to 7,335, an increase of 255 and the biggest one-day increase since Dec. 1.
There were 398 new infections posted Friday along with three new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 2,433. The DOH has posted 99 deaths so far this month, matching November’s total.
Current hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 254. There were 24 new hospitalizations recorded.
Yankton County reported 10 new infections Friday, along with four recoveries. There was one new hospitalization reported, the third straight day at least one new COVID hospitalization was posted. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with eight COVID patients, five of whom were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. There were no COVID-19 patients reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, 0; and Union County, +3.
Charles Mix County also reported one new hospitalization.
Friday’s update from the University of South Dakota showed 11 active cases (9 students, 2 staff), down four from Thursday. There were 13 people in quarantine/isolation (-4), including two on campus (-1).
Late Friday, the Yankton School District reported 11 active COVID-19 cases in the following schools: Yankton High School, 1; Yankton Middle School, 1; Beadle School, 1; Lincoln School, 4; Stewart School, 4; and Webster School, 0. Also, three people were reported exposed outside school properties.
Here is a list of active cases in area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the difference from Friday, Dec. 10, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 69 (-8); Charles Mix County, 200 (-10); Clay County, 80 (-1); Douglas County, 34 (-12); Hutchinson County, 111 (-23); Turner County, 65 (-6); Union County, 101 (-12); and Yankton County, 227 (+30).
Also, the state on Thursday surpassed 150,000 booster shots administered, and the total rose to 153,481 as of Friday. According to the DOH online portal, the booster shots broke out as follows: Janssen (J&J) — 1,936; Moderna — 67,282; and Pfizer — 84,263.
