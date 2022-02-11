South Dakota posted six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, no news was good news for Yankton County, as it saw its first reporting day without a new confirmed COVID case since last summer.
South Dakota’s six new deaths raised the state toll to 2,730. There have been 93 fatalities recorded so far this month. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 325 new infections statewide, with active cases dropping for the 14th straight reporting day, falling to 14,615 (-1,064).
Current hospitalizations tumbled to 294 (-23), the first time the number has been below 300 since Jan. 5. There were 26 new COVID hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 21% (-.9%).
Yankton County’s case-free day was its first since July 14, when updates from the DOH were posted on a weekly basis. It also capped an interesting week that saw the county report 100 new COVID infections on Monday. There were 43 recoveries posted Friday, with active cases falling to 340. However, one new COVID hospitalization was reported, the 20th posted for the county this month.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +11; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, 0; and Union County, +4.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1), Douglas (+1) and Hutchinson (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Friday posted 10 active cases (9 students, 1 staff), up one from Thursday. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Here is a weekly roundup of active cases in the eight area South Dakota counties as of Friday, with the difference from Friday, Feb. 4, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 91 (-66); Charles Mix County, 273 (-164); Clay County, 292 (-245); Douglas County, 36 (-18); Hutchinson County, 122 (-64); Turner County, 90 (-85); Union County, 234 (-173); and Yankton County, 340 (-323).
