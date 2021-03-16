South Dakota recorded 142 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,912.
Locally, Yankton County posted one new positive test and one new recovery, keeping the number of active cases at 41. No new hospitalizations were reported. According to the DOH online portal, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital currently has no patients with COVID-related illness.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Turner (+5) and Union (+3) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+2), Dixon (+3) and Knox (+2) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported four active cases (3 employees, 1 student), a drop of one from Monday. There were nine people in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University’s online portal showed one active case (staff), which was unchanged from Friday.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 73 new cases and one new death, which raised the state toll to 2,128.
The DHHS reported late Monday that more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered last week in Nebraska. As of Sunday, more than 624,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1 priority groups.
