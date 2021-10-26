South Dakota posted 718 new COVID-19 infections and eight new deaths in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The eight deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,228, including 86 fatalities this month. None of Tuesday’s recorded deaths occurred in the Yankton area.
Despite more than 700 new cases reported, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 5,392 (-233), the lowest level since Sept. 1.
Active hospitalizations climbed to 193 (+14), with 28 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 17 new positive tests, the sixth straight day of double-digit increases — the longest such streak since last December — and the 12th time it has seen 10 or more new cases this month. However, the county also saw 33 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 132, the lowest level since Oct. 4.
After a brief respite, Clay and Union counties also saw their new cases shoot up. Clay County recorded 12 new infections and Union County posted 14 new cases.
New cases reported Tuesday from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +2; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +6; and Turner County, +6.
Bon Homme County also recorded one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Tuesday reported 13 active cases (8 students, 5 staff), up four from Monday. There were 15 people in quarantine/isolation (+4), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University reported two active COVID-19 cases, up one from Monday.
