Wrapping up a grim month, South Dakota recorded 564 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths — including one in Hutchinson County — in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state’s death toll rose to 946. November marked the third straight month in which South Dakota recorded its largest number of deaths related to COVID-19. The state saw 521 deaths during the month (including a pandemic-high of 54 on Saturday), an overall increase of nearly 123%.
The death recorded in Hutchinson County was its ninth overall and seventh during the month.
The 564 new infections gave South Dakota 34,472 new cases during November, an increase of nearly 75%.
Yankton County reported 16 new cases Monday. The county added 856 new positive tests in November, an increase of almost 92%.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,363 overall), 2 new hospitalizations (43), 8 new recoveries (1,214), 0 new deaths (14), 135 new recoveries;
• Charles Mix County — 18 new cases (878), 5 new hospitalizations (98), 2 new recoveries (586), 0 new deaths (5), 287 active cases;
• Clay County — 5 new cases (1,373), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 5 new recoveries (1,083), 0 new deaths (10), 280 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (294), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 0 new recoveries (231), 0 new deaths (5), 58 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (573), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 2 new recoveries (1,841), 1 new death (9), 169 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (784), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 0 new recoveries (619), 0 new deaths (42), 123 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (1,252), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 3 new recoveries (985), 0 new deaths (25), 242 active cases;
• Yankton County — 16 active cases (1,787), 0 new hospitalizations (75), 9 new recoveries (1,267), 0 new deaths (9), 511 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported seven new cases in Dixon County (399 overall), two new infections in Cedar County (386) and one new positive test in Knox County, its 437th.
South Dakota’s statistics for Monday from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 80,464 (+564: 455 confirmed, 109 probable);
• Active Cases — 17,184 (+254);
• Recoveries — 62,334 (+307);
• Hospitalizations — 4,502 ever hospitalized (+34); 546 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 2,893 new tests processed; 838 new individuals tested.
Late Sunday, Nebraska reported 1,143 new infections. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 989.
Also, the number of people currently hospitalized in Nebraska dropped to 896, the first time it’s been below 900 since Nov. 15.
Other statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 126,446 (+1,143);
• Recoveries — 63,562 (+876);
• Hospitalizations — 4,277 ever hospitalized (+31); 896 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 5,945 new tests processed; 2,519 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.