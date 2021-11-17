Yankton County recorded a new death related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, three new deaths were posted for the state, raising the pandemic toll to 2,297.
The Yankton County death was its 41st overall and third this month.
Meanwhile, Clay County’s death toll was amended downward by one to 17. It is not known if that death was reassigned to Yankton County by the DOH.
South Dakota recorded 482 new COVID infections Wednesday, while active cases — after a slight decline on Tuesday — continued their upward climb, rising to 6,663 (+129).
Active hospitalizations rose by three to 239. There were 23 new hospitalizations recorded.
Yankton County added 17 new cases, the ninth straight day the county has reached double digits in positive tests. Eight new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rising to 189.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties for Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +7; Clay County, 0; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +5; and Union County, +4.
Also, new hospitalizations were recorded in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties. For Bon Homme County, it was the third straight day a new hospitalization was reported.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday reported five active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Tuesday. Seven people were in quarantine/isolation (0 change), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported one active COVID-19 case (a student), which was unchanged from its last report Monday.
