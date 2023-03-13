LINCOLN, Neb.  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man for striking the NSP helicopter with a laser multiple times as it was in flight over the city of Lincoln. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense and any laser strike constitutes an in-flight emergency.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, NSP pilots launched from the Lincoln Airport to assist the Lincoln Police Department with an operation. Shortly after launching, while flying west of downtown Lincoln, the pilots reported a laser strike on the helicopter. The pilots immediately reported the laser strike to Lincoln Air Traffic Control.

