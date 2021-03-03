South Dakota health officials say they are excited by the prospect of a third COVID-19 vaccine coming online to help fight the coronavirus.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine received emergency federal approval Sunday and began shipping Tuesday, joining the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“(South Dakota’s vaccine) allocation for next week is 18,830 doses, not including Johnson & Johnson,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a media briefing Wednesday. “We’ve been told to expect 7,000 doses (of J&J), but we’re not counting on that until it’s finalized in the system.”
She reiterated that the state’s weekly supply of doses does not include doses distributed through federal channels such as Indian Health Services, the Veterans Administration and through federal pharmacy distribution programs.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton said residents should “get the vaccine first available to them” and not wait for, say, the J&J one-dose vaccine.
Clayton added, “It’s very exciting that we’re starting to get those vaccines in the state.”
Malsam-Rysdon announced that the number of South Dakota pharmacies now participating in the federal program has been expanded.
“There has been a big uptick in the number of places that can receive COVID vaccinations,” Malsam Rysdon said. “The issue of coverage across the state has improved, as well.”
She said there are now 56 South Dakota pharmacy locations eligible to provide the vaccine. Pharmacies in the Yankton area participating include:
• Clay County — Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Vermillion; Walmart Pharmacy, Vermillion;
• Hutchinson County — Heritage Pharmacy, Freeman;
• Turner County — Lewis Drug, Viborg;
• Union County — Lewis Drug, Beresford and Elk Point;
• Yankton County — Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Yankton.
“Private partners like Cardinal Health, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug and Walmart, in addition to our Phase I vaccinators, are making a powerful impact in the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release issued after Wednesday’s briefing.
Also during the media briefing, she noted that the supplies provided to a particular state are intended only for the residents of that state. “As our systems have opened up, we’ve seen lots of folks from neighboring states in particular trying to sign up for vaccines,” she said.
When asked about President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday that, due to ramped-up production through a partnership between J&J and Merck, the U.S. could have enough vaccines for everyone by the end of May, Malsam-Rysdon said the state will be ready if that happens.
“We’re excited. We’ve been waiting for more allocation for some time now, and waiting to get shots in arms,” she said. “We’ve heard projections in the past. We will take a wait-and-see approach. I think South Dakotans are ready and our vaccinating partners are ready.”
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health’s (DOH) online portal reported that 26% of South Dakotans age 16 and older had received at least one vaccination dose, which is one of the best rates in the nation.
However, Clayton encouraged residents to remain vigilant in regard to safety practices and to get tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed or are exhibiting any symptoms.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said. “All precautions have an additive effect to increase prevention of COVID-19. The number of people taking precautions, even the simple ones, really does help decrease transmission of COVID-19.”
On that front, he noted that none of the current known COVID variants have been detected in South Dakota so far, although the so-called UK variant has been found in every surrounding state except Montana.
In Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health, South Dakota saw 181 new COVID-19 infections and five new deaths, including one in Hutchinson County, its 25th to date.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,893.
Yankton County reported one new case and no new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 33. There was also one new hospitalization.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+1) and Knox (+2) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal showed eight active cases (5 staff, 3 students), up one from Tuesday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to 23 (+8), including four on campus (-2).
Late Tuesday, Mount Marty University showed no active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH for Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 112,933 (+181: 131 confirmed, 50 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,933 (+18);
• Recoveries — 108,947 (+158);
• Hospitalizations — 6,654 ever hospitalized (+14); 97 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 4,885 new tests processed; 882 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 8.3% (-0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 229,762 total vaccinations (+5,119); 150,076 people vaccinated (+3,218).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 346 new infections and seven new deaths, which raised the state toll to 2,091.
The number of active hospitalizations dropped to 150, the lowest level since last summer.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 201,608 (+346);
• Active Cases — 43,584 (+34);
• Recoveries — 155,933 (+221);
• Hospitalizations — 6,147 ever hospitalized (+7); 150 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 10,150 new tests processed; 1,374 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 447,849 (+11,375).
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
