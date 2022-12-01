WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

That includes South Dakota, where the new Legislature will convene with 31 women members next month. That’s a record for the state, besting the previous record from the 2021-22 Legislature by one member.

