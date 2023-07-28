Mountain Lion Spotted In SW Omaha Jul 28, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAHA, Neb. —The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported that a mountain lion was spotted again Friday in southwest Omaha.The mountain lion was documented on video near I-80 and Mockingbird Drive. Authorities from the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are monitoring the area. Authorities will follow Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan to respond; a mountain lion within the limits of a municipality will be killed if it can safely be done to ensure public safety.Game and Parks reminds people that mountain lion attacks are rare. 