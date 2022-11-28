Fed Survey: More Cash Filling Farmers’ Pockets, Land Values Soaring

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Good crops and higher commodity prices are putting more money in farmers’ pockets while agricultural land values are soaring, according to a new multi-state survey by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve.
The survey compares agricultural credit conditions from July to September of this year with the same period last year in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana.
Seventy-three percent of agricultural lenders surveyed said farm incomes increased during the period compared to a year earlier, while another 19% reported no change.
The report said increased incomes are helping farmers pay off their loans at a faster pace, even as interest rates rise. Almost half of the ag lenders in the survey are reporting lower demand for loans relative to a year ago, although 27% noted increased loan demand.
Spending on farm equipment and household purchases also increased.
Land values continued to increase despite interest rates on loans for land increasing substantially. Non-irrigated cropland values increased by 20% on average from the third quarter of 2021, the report says. Values for irrigated land increased by 15%, while ranchland and pastureland values increased almost 20%.
Land rents followed suit. The average cash rent for cropland increased by about 12% from a year ago, while ranchland rents jumped 4%.
Despite impacts of ongoing drought, the outlook for the fourth quarter is moderately optimistic, according to the Minneapolis Fed, with lenders in the district mostly expecting farm incomes to continue increasing.
The Fed points to the strong cash position and the moderate spending of operators. However, respondents continued to report concerns about soaring input costs.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com. Follow South Dakota Searchlight on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.