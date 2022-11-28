Fed Survey: More Cash Filling Farmers’ Pockets, Land Values Soaring
JJ Gouin - stock.adobe.com

Good crops and higher commodity prices are putting more money in farmers’ pockets while agricultural land values are soaring, according to a new multi-state survey by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve.

The survey compares agricultural credit conditions from July to September of this year with the same period last year in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana.

