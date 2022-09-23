LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has selected three health plans to provide health care services for Nebraskans in Heritage Health, its Medicaid managed care program, over the next several years.
The selected health plans are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands.
“We’re excited to work with these three health plans to ensure Medicaid members in Nebraska continue to receive the health care that they need,” DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith said.
The contracts are for five years, with two-year optional renewals. DHHS renews its Medicaid contracts by seeking bids from health plans. After a request for proposals (RFP) was initially released in April, five bids were received in July.
“We are extremely pleased with all of the bids we received,” Medicaid Division Director Kevin Bagley said. “Ultimately, while we had to choose three, all five bids were impressive and showed high regard for the Medicaid program and Nebraska.”
Nebraska Medicaid will now work with the selected health plans on the orderly transition to the new contracts, to occur on Jan. 1, 2024. Medicaid will also continue to meet with members of the community across Nebraska both in-person and online to speak with them about the changes, answer questions, and adjust our plans as needed. The next listening tour will be held in mid-to-late-October, with more details to be available in the following weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.