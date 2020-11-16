Yankton County reported 29 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state reported 897 new cases Monday while recording no new deaths after a grim weekend that saw 76 people die of COVID-related issues. The state toll remained at 644.
South Dakota also recorded more than 2,000 daily recoveries for the first time Monday with 2,118 recoveries posted.
Yankton County’s new cases give it 296 new infections this month, an increase of 31%. The county also saw a record 62 new recoveries Monday.
Other area counties reporting double-digit increases in new infections Monday included Clay (19), Union (19) and Hutchinson (12) counties.
Here are the summaries for area counties from the DOH online portal:
• Bon Homme County — 16 new cases (1,229 overall), 1 new hospitalization (31), 22 new recoveries (1,059), 0 new deaths (7), 163 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (640), 2 new hospitalizations (80), 13 new recoveries (442), 0 new deaths (1), 197 active cases;
• Clay County — 19 new cases (1,136), 0 new hospitalizations (26), 39 new recoveries (871), 0 new deaths (8), 257 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (258), 1 new hospitalization (38), 5 new recoveries (180), 0 new deaths (5), 73 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 12 new cases (432), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 12 new recoveries (254), 0 new deaths (3), 175 active cases;
• Turner County — 7 new cases (712), 1 new hospitalization (40), 21 new recoveries (496), 0 new deaths (34), 182 active cases;
• Union County — 19 new cases (1,051), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 26 new recoveries (800), 0 new deaths (18), 233 active cases;
• Yankton County — 29 new cases (1,340), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 62 new recoveries (933), 0 new deaths (8), 404 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported six new infections in Dixon County (270 overall) and three new cases in Cedar County (241). No new positive tests were reported from Knox County (355), its first day with no new cases since Oct. 26.
According to the DOH’s weekly update of state educational institutions issued Monday:
• grade K-12 schools reported 803 new cases last week (Nov. 8-14), matching the all-time high set the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 5,996 total cases reported (4,331 students; 1,665 staff), with 5,064 recoveries;
• among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical schools, there were 204 new infections reported last week, the highest weekly increase since the first week of September. Overall, there have been 2,455 infections recorded (2,202 students; 253 staff), with 2,202 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota reported 73 active cases (50 students, 23 staff), down nine from Sunday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 194 (-20), with 18 of those on campus (-3).
Here are South Dakota’s COVID-19 statistics for Monday:
• Total Cases — 66,628 (+897: 821 confirmed, 76 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,139 (-1,221);
• Recoveries — 47,495 (+2,118);
• Hospitalizations — 3,698 ever hospitalized (+54); 560 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 4,285 new tests processed; 2,033 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 1,327 new infections were reported by the DHHS late Sunday, the smallest increase in the state since Nov. 3.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 779.
Other Nebraska statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 98,161 (+1,327);
• Active Cases — 43,854 (+310);
• Recoveries — 55,528 (+1,017);
• Hospitalizations — 3,575 ever hospitalized (+24); 914 currently hospitalized (+25);
• Testing — 7,014 new tests processed; 3,736 new individuals tested.
