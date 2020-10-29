South Dakota reported a record 19 deaths related to COVID-19 — including five in Turner County — in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state to 403, of which 179 have occurred this month.
Turner County’s deaths lifted its total to 16, with 14 of those recorded in October.
Overall, South Dakota saw 1,000 new infections (918 confirmed, 82 probable) Thursday, with active cases climbing to 12,462.
Yankton County saw another big increase with 34 new infections. The county’s case total is now 876, with slightly more than half of those cases recorded this month. The county also crossed the 300 threshold in active cases for the first time with 316.
Bon Homme County added 30 more cases, due in part to the outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison. However, the county also recorded 34 recoveries.
Double-digit infection increases were also reported in Clay (12), Union (11) and Hutchinson (10) counties.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 30 new cases (950 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 34 new recoveries (200), 0 new deaths (1), 749 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (398), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 3 new recoveries (272), 0 new deaths (0), 126 active cases;
• Clay County — 12 new cases (829), 1 new hospitalization (22), 4 new recoveries (652), 0 new deaths (8), 169 active cases;
• Douglas County — 0 new cases (165), 1 new hospitalization (29), 0 new recoveries (117), 0 new deaths (4), 44 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 10 new cases (239), 1 new hospitalization (22), 2 new recoveries (165), 0 new deaths (2), 72 active cases;
• Turner County — 8 new cases (483), 1 new hospitalization (28), 8 new recoveries (286), 5 new deaths (16), 181 active cases;
• Union County — 11 new cases (758), 1 new hospitalization (47), 9 new recoveries (564), 0 new deaths (11), 183 active cases;
• Yankton County — 34 new cases (876), 0 new hospitalizations (30), 7 new recoveries (555), 0 new deaths (5), 316 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Wednesday reported Cedar (145 total cases), Dixon (168) and Knox (264) counties each with four new positive tests.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 39 active cases (32 students, 7 staff), up two from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 164 (+7), including 30 on campus (-5).
In terms of hospitalizations, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital reported nine hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with seven in intensive care. The South Dakota Human Services Center reported six people hospitalized with COVID.
Here are South Dakota statistics for Thursday according to the DOH:
• Total Cases — 43,000 (+1,000);
• Active Cases — 12,462 (+529);
• Recoveries — 30,135 (+200);
• Hospitalizations — 2,602 ever hospitalized (+57); 413 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 3,924 new tests processed; 4,218 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS recorded 1,169 new cases late Wednesday, the third-highest daily increase to date. There were also seven new deaths reported, raising the state total to 628.
The state’s statistics included:
• Total Cases — 66,545 (+1,169);
• Active Cases — 23,067 (+945);
• Recoveries — 42,850 (+217);
• Hospitalizations — 2,950 ever hospitalized (+45); 483 currently hospitalized (+47);
• Testing — 10,905 new tests processed; 3,704 new individuals tested.
