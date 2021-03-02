South Dakota recorded 182 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,888.
Active cases rose to 1,975. It was the third straight day active cases have risen in South Dakota and the first time the state has seen three consecutive days of climbing cases since Jan. 4-6.
Locally, Yankton County recorded one new positive test and one new recovery, keeping the number of active cases at 32.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+6), Clay (+4), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+6) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+2) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota saw its number of active cases rise by three to seven (5 staff, 2 students). The number in quarantine/isolation nearly doubled, climbing from eight on Monday to 15 on Tuesday, with six in quarantine /isolation on campus (+5).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 112,652 (+182: 141 confirmed, 41 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,975 (+27);
• Recoveries — 108,789 (+125);
• Hospitalizations — 6,640 ever hospitalized (+8); 92 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 2,903 new tests processed; 646 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 8.4% (0 change);
• Vaccinations — 224,643 total vaccinations (+845); 146,858 individuals vaccinated (+594).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 79 new infections and two new deaths. The state’s death toll rose to 2,084.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 201,346 (+79);
• Active Cases — 43,550 (+379);
• Recoveries — 155,712 (+379);
• Hospitalizations — 6,140 ever hospitalized (+34); 154 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 8,520 new tests processed; 1,616 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 436,474 (+8,443).
