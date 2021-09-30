Yankton County reported a new death related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The death was the county’s 37th overall and the third since Sept. 16.
South Dakota recorded nine new deaths Thursday. The state finished September with 73 COVID-related deaths, the largest monthly toll since February and the sixth-highest month during the 19-month pandemic. The state toll currently stands at 2,142. There were three new COVID-related deaths in long-term care facilities, according to the DOH online portal.
The state posted 474 new infections Thursday, with the number of active cases falling to 7,388 (-73). However, active hospitalizations rose to 214 (+9), with 33 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded four new positive tests, breaking a streak of four straight reporting days in which double-figure increases were posted. There were eight new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 111. One new hospitalization was also reported, which was the 10th posted for the county in September.
Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Turner counties each recorded one new hospitalization.
Thursday’s case report for area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 0 new cases; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +6.
The University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose to seven (+2), including one on campus (0 change).
