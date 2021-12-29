Charles Mix County recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19 — with South Dakota posting six new fatalities overall — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded 944 new infections, with active cases soaring to their highest level in more than three months.
For Charles Mix County, the two new deaths raised its pandemic toll to 32. It also marked the second time this month the county has posted two COVID fatalities in a daily report.
South Dakota’s six new deaths raised the state toll to 2,474.
Active cases surged to 7,871 (+600), the highest level since hitting 7,927 on Sept. 20.
Current hospitalizations shot up by nine to 237. There were 16 new hospitalizations reported.
Also, the seven-day test positivity rate rose to 16.2%, the highest level since Dec. 3.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 42 new infections, the second time in six reporting days it has hit that number and the 18th time in 20 reporting days this month the county has reached double digits. Nineteen new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases rising to 293, the highest level since Dec. 21, 2020. There were also two new hospitalizations. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID-19 cases, six of which were in intensive care with two on ventilators. There were no COVID hospitalizations posted for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Clay County recorded 25 new infections, the second straight day of double-digit increases and the largest one-day rise since Nov. 27, 2020. The county’s number of active cases leapt up to 97, the highest level this year.
Bon Homme County posted 13 new cases, the second straight day it reached double digits.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Charles Mix County, +4; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +9; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +5.
