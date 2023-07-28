LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Game and Parks biologists are investigating the extent of a fish die-off along the Platte and Loup rivers near Columbus and downstream, as well as along the Loup Power Canal.

Multiple species of dead fish were documented along the waterways July 28, but more are expected to perish as hot and dry conditions persist and water levels decline.

